Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.