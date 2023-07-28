Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,192 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 935,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:JNPR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 15,074,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,603. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.