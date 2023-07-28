Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 2,198,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.