Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

