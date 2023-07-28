JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2,477.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,799 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 2.43% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,824 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,409 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

