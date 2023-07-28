JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

