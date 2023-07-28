Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,276.22 or 1.00050406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.