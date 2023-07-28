Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after acquiring an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.