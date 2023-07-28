Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI remained flat at $69.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,456. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

