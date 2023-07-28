JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLYB. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 46,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

