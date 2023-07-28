JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLYB. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Rallybio Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 46,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.