Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,102. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

