Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,209,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 117.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.