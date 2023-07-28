James P. Gorman Sells 125,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

