Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE J traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,876. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

