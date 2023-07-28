iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 767,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,724. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

