iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.38. 19,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.