iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.96

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 525759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

