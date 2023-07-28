iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.27

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $264.27 and last traded at $264.18, with a volume of 10116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.