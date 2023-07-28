iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.59. 251,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

