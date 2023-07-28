iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.69

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.69 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 1290370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

