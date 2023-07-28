iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,230,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728,918. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

