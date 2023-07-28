iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.65

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $966.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

