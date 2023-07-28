iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after buying an additional 653,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 419,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SUSL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 1,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

