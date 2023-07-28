iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.