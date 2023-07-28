iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.94

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 686060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

