iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.94

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 686060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.