iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,039 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 6,937,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

