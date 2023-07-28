iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

