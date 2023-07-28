iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.12. 6,053,199 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.