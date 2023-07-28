iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.88

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 2441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

