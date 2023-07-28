iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Reduced by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,223 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

