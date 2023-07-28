Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

