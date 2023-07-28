iQIYI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 34,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 15,664 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iQIYI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,278,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,505,943. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

