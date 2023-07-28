iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.12 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,226,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,505,562. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

