Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.39

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 17118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 211,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 421,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

