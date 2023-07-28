Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. 415,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,687. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
