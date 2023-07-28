Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.66

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 662337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $721.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

