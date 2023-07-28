Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,967. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.