Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $44.05 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

