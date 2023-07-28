Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,244,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,724 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

