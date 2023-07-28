Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 157,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,435. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

