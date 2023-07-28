Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSMP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

