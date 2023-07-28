Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BSMP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
