Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the June 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 637,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,172. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

