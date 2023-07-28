Inventiva’s (IVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.86 on Friday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

