Inventiva’s (IVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Inventiva Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.86 on Friday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inventiva
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.