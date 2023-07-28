Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.04

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1583996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

