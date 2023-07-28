Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.01) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.01) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.42) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,060 ($52.06).

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.7 %

ITRK stock traded up GBX 115 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,386 ($56.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,321. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($44.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($58.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,213.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

