International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Up 6.6% After Earnings Beat

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $36.00. 2,556,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,202,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

