International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

International Paper Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 6,949,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,885. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

