Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,259,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

