Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,364,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

