Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 42,784 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,784 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 338,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,571. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

